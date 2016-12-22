Public Menorah Lighting at Market on the Loop

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Chabad WashU is ready to celebrate Chanukah with latkes, dreidels, chocolate gelt and one giant menorah! They will host a public menorah lighting on Saturday at Market on the Loop.
Chana R. Novack, director of Chabad on Campus at Washington University, makes Chanukah latkes (potato pancakes) at FOX 2.
“A Salute to Student Leadership”
Public Menorah Lighting
Market on the Loop
6655 Delmar Blvd
Saturday December 24th 7:30 P.M.
University City Loop
To learn more visit: ChabadWashU.org and Facebook.com/chabadwashu
By Mia Kweskin