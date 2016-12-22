Public Menorah Lighting at Market on the Loop

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Chabad WashU is ready to celebrate Chanukah with latkes, dreidels, chocolate gelt and one giant menorah! They will host a public menorah lighting on Saturday at Market on the Loop.

Chana R. Novack, director of Chabad on Campus at Washington University, makes Chanukah latkes (potato pancakes) at FOX 2.

“A Salute to Student Leadership”

Public Menorah Lighting

Market on the Loop

6655 Delmar Blvd

Saturday December 24th 7:30 P.M.

University City Loop

To learn more visit: ChabadWashU.org and Facebook.com/chabadwashu

By Mia Kweskin