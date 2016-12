Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI)- A horse-drawn carriage ended up in the Missouri River late Wednesday night after the horse got spooked and took off. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Riverside Drive, near Frontier Park.

The horse got excited and ran into the river, damaging several cars along the way. Nobody was in the carriage at the time of the incident.

The carriage belonged to St. Louis Carriage Company.