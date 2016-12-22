Show off your skills in Andy`s Seasoning Cooking Contest

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- There’s a tasty food fight happening in FOX 2’s kitchen! Andy’s Seasoning Cooking Contest takes place now through Dec. 26. Chef Danielle E. McNiel of D`s Place Banquet & Catering put her seasoning skills to the test.

Andy`s Seasoning Cooking Contest

Now through Dec. 26

· Entering the contest is simple…merely visit one Andy`s Seasonings Social Media account and FOLLOW or LIKE the account

· Use your smart phone or tablet to video yourself cooking a recipe using an Andy`s Seasoning product (caption the recipe, tag Andy`s Seasoning in the post, and #BakeBroilFry), and that automatically enters your submission into the contest.

· Multiple winners will be chosen, and PRIZES will be awarded including a $200 Gift card and plenty of Andy`s Promo items

· More guidelines and details for the Andy`s Seasoning Cooking Contest can be reviewed on the Andy`s Seasoning Facebook page Facebook.com/AndysSeasoning.

By Mia Kweskin