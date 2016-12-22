Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY (KTVI) - The Town and Country Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for stealing a tip jar.

According to detectives, the two men stole the tip jar from the Starbucks in the 13000 block of Clayton Road.

Police said this is the third time this has happened within the month at this particular store. They believe the same two people might be responsible for all three thefts.

One suspect was wearing a Cardinals shirt and baseball cap and the other wearing a black jacket.

The latest incident occurred Sunday around 5:30 p.m. The two men entered the Starbucks and approached the counter. One of the men distracted the clerk by asking for a cup of water. When the clerks turned around, one of the suspects removed the tip jar from the counter, concealed the jar under his jacket, and fled on foot.

Anyone who recognize the photos or can provide information should contact police.