Vacationing family has vehicle, dog stolen in O’Fallon, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, IL (KTVI) – A family traveling through the area to see relatives for the holiday had their car stolen with everything inside, including their dog, when they stopped for a quick bite to eat.

Christy Jones and her family were traveling from Indiana to Texas when they decided to stop at a Steak ‘n Shake in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The Joneses locked up their Suburban filled with luggage, Christmas presents, and their dog, and went inside. According to Christy, her husband went outside after about 10 minutes to check on their dog and found that their Suburban, and everything inside of it, was gone.

"Shock…we are in the middle of unfamiliar territory, we don’t have a vehicle, we have four kids, a missing dog, we are missing our luggage, all of the stuff in my purse, everything we brought to get us through our two day travel to Texas was gone," Christy said.

Thirty minutes later, police located the car, with the dog safely inside, in the parking lot of a La Quinta Inn just down the road.

Police believe the thieves got into the car by punching the door lock with a sharp object.

Christy said the thieves took her purse, two guns, and a laptop.

Police think these thieves are professionals and caution everyone to always hide their valuables or take everything they can inside.