Wentzville man thanks first responders who saved his life

WENTZVILLE, MO. (KTVI)- A Wentzville man thanks first responders Wednesday for what he believes is the best Christmas present of all...his life.

John Gutierrez had a heart attack in October and believes it was the quick response from the St. Charles County Ambulance District that saved him.

At first, he thought it was indigestion, but after several hours of excruciating pain, he called for help. He said the emergency crew got to his home very quickly and treated him while being rushed to the hospital. After having a seizure and even flat-lining in the emergency room, he was revived.

Wednesday, he thanked the first responders in person, and had this message.

"People that are willing to put themselves at risk every day for people they don't know. You know, I don't know what to say... Thank you!" said heart attack survivor John Gutierrez.

John says he thought about driving himself to the hospital, but he admits if he'd done that he probably wouldn't have survived.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, first responders say don't wait to call 9-1-1.