Youth mentor charged with having sex with minor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A St. Louis County youth mentor is behind bars Thursday amid accusations of having sexual contact with a minor.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 24-year-old Quentin Doss with four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

According to the indictment, Doss had sex with a 14-year-old boy between November 1, 2015 and December 10, 2016.

Police said Doss volunteered as a mentor with Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri, working in a leadership program with kids between the ages of 6 and 17. The victim was in the program, but Doss allegedly knew the teen outside of the organization.

Doss was jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, investigators are working to identify any other potential victims.