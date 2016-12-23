A shopping nightmare before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Last minute shoppers in south St. Louis County were pulling their hair out over packed parking lots two days before Christmas.

People picking up items for holiday meals and final gifts Friday night at the Costco and Target stores at Interstate 55 and Lindbergh found themselves in bumper to bumper traffic in the parking lot. Some shoppers said they had been waiting in their cars for up to three hours trying to get out of the mess.

One shopper, Lori Merlo, said she went to Target to pick up diapers for her grandchildren, but was moving at a slow crawl for two hours and 10 minutes.

Others were frustrated that police weren't directing the traffic to speed up the flow.

"If everybody would just take turns, it would go smoothly," said Frank Nelson.

"But the police won't come out and direct traffic because they say it's a hazard to the officer, which I understand, but it's crazy, they need to do something.”

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were busy responding to emergency calls. In past years, Costco and Target paid officers to work secondary to help with traffic flow in the area.