Berlin truck captured on dashcam moments before attack

New footage of the Berlin Christmas market truck attack has been released.

In the video, the truck is seen speeding from the left moments before ramming into the crowded Christmas market.

Moments later, a crowd of people are seen running away from the direction of the public square.

The video was recorded by a local taxi driver’s dashboard mounted camera. The driver was nearing a red light close to the market’s Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church where he planned to pick up customers leaving the festive stalls.

12 people were killed in the market attack and another 48 injured.

Inside the truck, authorities found a Polish man shot dead, police said he was not at the wheel during the attack.

A set of identity papers belonging to 24-year-old Tunisian national Anis Amri — the suspected driver and mastermind of the attack — were later found.

Amri was killed in an early-morning shootout in Milan Friday morning, ending an extensive manhunt.

By Kara Fox