× Billikens Fall to Winthrop 66-55

The Billikens men’s basketball team fought back from an early deficit, but eventually lost to Winthrop 66-55 at Chaifetz Arena on Thursday night. The Winthrop Eagles, who beat Illinois earlier this season, got off to a quick 9-0 start. The Billikens battled back to close the game to a two point affair (44-42) after Aaron Hines’ basket. Winthrop finished the game with a 22-13 run to win by eleven. Davell Roby led the Billikens with 17 points. SLU’s top scorer Reggie Agbeko was held to just two points. Agbeko only got two shots off the entire game. The defeat drops thew Bills record 4-8 on the season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Billikens head coach Travis Ford commented after his club's loss to Winthrop.