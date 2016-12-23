Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…THE WEEKEND…December 24-25, 2016.

The Christmas weekend is here…the arctic is shut off…the southwest flow is alive and well..Most of Saturday will be dry but more clouds than Sun…maybe some spotty drizzle..then here comes a big low pressure lifting our way on Sunday…Christmas day…we are on the warm side of the low pressure…its a cutter…with the snow over the Rockies into the northern plains…not for us…no White Christmas…Sunday will bring some light rain at times…but expect a fair share of dry time…with a push to 62 degrees(the record 71 from 1889)…not alot of rain with this system…However, as the trailing cold front rolls by late Sunday night and early Monday…there will be a line of rain and a few thunderstorms…severe weather will be tough to find…due to timing…nighttime…clearing skies on Monday..The deep Arctic cold has to re-charge and that will take some time…2 weeks.