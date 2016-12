ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Are you looking to dine out on Christmas or New Years? Head over to McCormick and Schmick’s at West County Center.

Executive Sous Chef Dennis Murray shows off some delicious dishes in FOX 2’s kitchen.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood and Steaks

Open Christmas Day

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

314-835-1300

To learn more visit: mccormickandschmicks.com

By Mia Kweskin