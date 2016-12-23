× Documents reveal new details in Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO (AP) _ Documents reveal new details about how Chicago police handled the investigation of a white officer who fatally shot a black teenager 16 times.

The Chicago Tribune says the inspector general recommended firing two chief detectives along with rank-and-file officers. Police Chief Eddie Johnson, promoted after Garry McCarthy was fired, only terminated lower-ranking officers.

Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy was allowed to step down as he neared retirement and Deputy Chief David McNaughton retired.

The newspaper reports officials met in the days following the 2014 shooting, viewed the video and approved reports, even as they conflicted with footage showing teenager Laquan McDonald veering away from officers as he was shot.

A police spokesman wouldn’t discuss details. Officer Jason Van Dyke faces a first-degree murder charge in McDonald’s death.

Information from: Chicago Tribune