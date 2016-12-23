Holiday shopping goes into overdrive in final days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – On the day before the night before Christmas, there was a lot of hustle and bustle flowing in and out of department and specialty stores in the St. Louis region.

The Creve Coeur Kohl’s was one of about 1,100 nationwide stores staying open 24/7 until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

According to the National Retail Federation, a survey of almost 7,000 shoppers found that 25 percent of Americans were too busy, delayed, or have restricted time for shopping.

For the last minute men and women shopping, a whopping 52 percent will do their shopping online.

Gift cards are still a big grab with 22 percent of those surveyed saying they would use them immediately while 48 percent say they will wait to get a bigger bang for their buck at the after Christmas sales.

Kohl’s said its overnight workers have volunteered for those shifts and are paid slightly more for taking those early morning hours.