Jews, Muslims to spread Christmas cheer to first responders

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The Hebrew word for peace is “shalom”; its Arabic counterpart is “sallam.” That’s one of the similarities the Jewish and Islamic faiths share; followers both hope and pray for peace in the world and on the streets of St. Louis.

Volunteers from both religions gathered at the Jewish Federation of St. Louis to pack up hundreds of packages of cookies that will be delivered to first responders working on Christmas Day. More than 100 police stations and fire departments will receive the treats as a means of saying “thank you” for their service.

The cookies program is part of the annual Jewish and Muslim Community Day of Service on Christmas Day. This is one of 25 service sites they have on the Christian holiday.

About 900 volunteers will take part in the day of service in St. Louis. Detroit and Salt Lake City hold similar events, but organizers said St. Louis is the biggest Jewish and Muslim day of service in the country.