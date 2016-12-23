× Judge rules in favor of opponents of Missouri hog farm

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A judge has ruled in favor of a group of people attempting to stop a large hog operation in Callaway County.

The Columbia Missourian reports the Missouri Clean Water Commission had voted 3-2 to allow Callaway Farrowing LLC to construct the animal feeding operation on 20 acres near Kingdom City. The operation was first proposed in May 2014.

Friends of Responsible Agriculture cited a state law requiring a four-person majority in their opposition to the facility. The judge agreed with them on Wednesday.

Jeff Jones of Friends of Responsible Agriculture says he hopes this is the end of the legal battle.

Information from: Columbia Missourian