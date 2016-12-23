Last chance for Salvation Army donations outside stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Salvation Army Red Kettle donations are down $200,000 in the St. Louis area compared to this time last year.

December 24 is the last day the Red Kettles will be in front of stores.

Bell ringers have been stationed outside of stores since November 18. If you want to drop money into the kettle you have from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Christmas Eve to do so, because after that the Red Kettles will be packed away for another year.

You can still donate online at STLSalvationArmy.org until January 31. The Salvation Army is looking for all the donations they can get.

Officers with the organization said the Tree of Lights campaign is their biggest fundraiser. They really count on the money from bell ringing to do all of their work the rest of the year.