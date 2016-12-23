× Lightning Storm Back to Beat Blues 5-2

The Blues got off to a great start against the Lightning in Tampa, FL on Thursday night, but the ending proved costly. After getting first period goals from David Perron and newcomer Wade Megan gave the Blues a 2-0 lead, Tampa stormed back with five straight goals to win 5-2. Two Lightning goals in the second period tied the game 2-2. Tampa then scored three more times in the third period, getting two goals from Jonathan Drouin, Blues goalie Jake Allen appeared to suffer a leg injury on the Lightning’s 4-2 goal. Allen left the game and was replaced by back up goalie Carter Hutton. But after the game, Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock said Allen’s injury was not serious.

Megan. playing in his first every NHL game, scored the Blues second goal of the game. Megan was called up from the Blues minor league team, the Chicago Wolves. He replaced Paul Stastny in the lineup after Stastny was injured in the Blues previous game.

The Blues now take nearly a week off for the Christmas holiday. Their next game will be Wednesday, December 28th when the Philadelphia Flyers come to Scottrade Center.