Man charged with kidnapping 13-year-old with autism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A Springfield man has been charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old girl with autism.

Prosecutors filed the felony charge Thursday against 59-year-old Harold Brooks. Bond is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say the girl was reported missing Tuesday after running away from her guardians during an argument. The probable cause statement says Brooks met the girl on a sidewalk and took her to his home, where she spent the night. The statement says he forced his tongue in her mouth and gave her a pill.

The statement says a bus driver saw Brooks riding in a motorized wheelchair Wednesday, with the girl in his lap. The statement says Brooks put the girl on the bus and left.

The investigation is ongoing.