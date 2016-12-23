× Missouri freeway stretch closed after rest stop disturbance

DEARBORN, Mo. (AP)- Missouri authorities have shut down Interstate 29 in both directions north of Kansas City after reports of someone waving a gun around at a rest stop.

Media outlets report that the freeway closure near Dearborn came shortly after authorities fielded calls about 8:45 a.m. Friday about the armed person.

Televised aerial footage of the scene shows traffic in both directions of the freeway backed up for miles on the eve of the holiday weekend.

No additional details were immediately available.

Affected traffic was being rerouted.