ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - It's been said one of the best ways to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear. But for one pediatrician at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, that cheer is spread all year long. Fox 2 News photojournalist Wade Smith introduces us to a doctor that provides a show along with his treatment.
Pediatrician’s musical chops help put young patients at ease
-
Fire Truck O’ Toys visits hospitalized children for the holidays
-
Jews, Muslims to spread Christmas cheer to first responders
-
Cheer up a little girl with cancer; send her a Christmas card
-
Stranded driver organizes a ‘Mannequin Challenge’ on I-55
-
St. Louis County sees increase in Shigella among kids
-
-
Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon, 10K and 5K in downtown St. Louis
-
Ho-ho-holdup: Santa hands out candy canes at a bank – and robs it
-
Schools recommend ‘dabbing’ to destroy bacteria
-
Explore Branson this holiday season for some ‘down home’ cheer
-
Hand, foot and mouth disease spreads on Illinois campus
-
-
7 wounded in shooting in Kansas City
-
Yankees fan loses ring during live TV proposal, crowd goes nuts when he finds it
-
Spencer’s Neighborhood 2,000 For the Troops