Pediatrician’s musical chops help put young patients at ease

Posted 10:26 pm, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 10:15PM, December 23, 2016

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - It's been said one of the best ways to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear. But for one pediatrician at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, that cheer is spread all year long. Fox 2 News photojournalist Wade Smith introduces us to a doctor that provides a show along with his treatment.