Police looking for nursing home bandits

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two women believed to be persons of interest in a series of nursing home thefts.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman, authorities are looking for 34-year-old Kristal Collier and 30-year-old Nicole Rodoni.

Collier and Rodoni might be connected to thefts of wallets, purses, checks, credit cards, and IDs from nursing homes in the Affton area.

The two women may be driving a maroon 2007 Chevy Equinox with Missouri license plates CC1J2R, McGuire said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collier or Rodoni is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.