Street, highway crews prepare for winter weather

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI)- As the wintry mix moves into the St. Louis area road crews around the region have been working overnight to be prepared for the morning commute. The weather won't be as bad as the icy conditions we experienced last Friday night.

Still, there could be a few slick spots out there this morning before temperatures rise.

At the St. Louis City Streets Department, they've been monitoring the weather conditions all night. Crews were busy getting their salt trucks and other equipment ready Thursday night and have been out overnight on the city streets.

They sent out a tweet saying the forecast shows temperatures at 32 to 34 degrees, with possible freezing rain or snow from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday in St. Louis.