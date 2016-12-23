× Troy woman pleads guilty to faking cancer for donations

TROY, IL (KTVI) – A woman who solicited donations and claimed that she and her son had cancer admitted to making the entire story up.

Prosecutors said Melissa Barton was asking for cash assistance in June 2014 to pay for cancer treatment for herself and her son. They said donations were coming through religious organizations, individuals, and websites like YouCaring.com and WePay.com.

Barton was arrested that August and charged with two counts of theft by deception.

Barton long maintained her innocence, but finally admitted her guilt in court. She faces up seven years in prison upon sentencing.