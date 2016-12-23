× Water main break leads to boil order for some in Highland, IL

HIGHLAND, IL (KTVI) A water main break has led to a boil water order Friday for some Highland, IL residents.

Customers in the 12500 and 12600 block of State Route 143, 2600 Northtown Way, and all addresses on Suppiger Way, Suppiger Lane, Eagle Way Dr., Troxler Way, and Central Blvd, are affected.

During this time any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled before use.

The order will be lifted once samples taken to the lab have received satisfactory results, typically within 48 hours.

If you have questions, call 618-654-6823.