Gillespie woman killed in two-vehicle crash

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A Gillespie woman was killed Friday, Dec. 23rd in a two-vehicle accident on IL 16 and Spanish Needle Road. The victim is 56 year old Margaret Malloy.

Margaret was the passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, Billy Malloy. She was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal head injuries.

Billy and the two people in the second vehicle were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield and later transferred to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

By Mia Kweskin