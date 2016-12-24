Investigation ongoing for hit and run near Manchester, Sarah

Posted 11:03 am, December 24, 2016, by , Updated at 10:22AM, December 24, 2016

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a person near Manchester and Sarah around  3:00 A.M.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.  A witness tells us the pedestrian was looking for a ride when someone struck him and took off.