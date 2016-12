Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Two nursing home bandits are on the run, and St. Louis County Police need help tracking them down.

Investigators say Kristal Collier, who may also use the name Kristal Taylor, and Nicole Rodoni may have taken wallets, purses, checks, credit cards, and photo IDs from several residents at three nursing homes in South County.

The suspects are believed to be driving a maroon, 2007 Chevy Equinox with Missouri license plate number CC1 J2R. If you see the suspects or vehicle, call St. Louis County Police.