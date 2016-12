Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - During the busy holiday season, many find themselves traveling and away from their usual routines. But exercising habits don't have to stop just because you're not near your gym. Arthur Shivers demonstrates some easy-to-follow resistance bands exercises that can be done where you are. All you need is the bands and 20-30 minutes.

Arthur Shivers, a personal trainer at Generation III Fitness, walks us through several exercises that can be done from home with a few basic items you have lying around.

Shivers has written a book, "Generation 3 Fitness Presents: A Healthier You." Learn more about the book here.

Generation 3 Fitness is located in Hazelwood (5912 Lindbergh). Follow Arthur on Twitter @AShiversIII or like Generation III Personal Training on Facebook.