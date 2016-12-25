Arts Pop: 2016 Judy Awards highlight best in local theatre

Posted 11:11 am, December 25, 2016, by

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - In the midst of the holidays, St. Louis Post-Dispatch theatre critic Judith Newmark is looking back and thankful for another great year of theatre in St. Louis. From big production musicals to small, intimate plays, she seen them all in 2016. Now, she's handing out her Judy Awards as a way of saying thanks for all the terrific work.

Check out all the Judy Award winners at stltoday.com.

Related stories