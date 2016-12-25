Christmas babies get special holiday bunting at St. Luke’s Hospital

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)- Christmas day newborns were all decked out with Santa bunting at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield Sunday. Volunteers make the buntings throughout the year. The tradition helps make the holidays extra special for families in St. Luke's birth care suites.
