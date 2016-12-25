Hancock & Kelley: 2016- A Year in Review

Posted 10:45 am, December 25, 2016, by , Updated at 10:44AM, December 25, 2016

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m.

This week Hancock and Kelley are reviewing the wild year of 2016 locally and nationally.