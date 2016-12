Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO (KTVI) - We may not have a White Christmas this year in St. Louis, but you can enjoy some fresh powder nearby this holiday season.

Hidden Valley is closed on Christmas Day due to weather as they preserve the snow they have, but a busy, promising season awaits. With a month earlier opening this year compared to last year, Hidden Valley has already seen big crowds and great slopes with recent cold temperatures.

For more information, visit their website: http://www.hiddenvalleyski.com/