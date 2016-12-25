× Longtime Belleville hobby shop closing after 70 years

BELLEVILLE, IL (AP) – A 70-year-old shop featuring model railroads and trains in Belleville is set to close by the end of the year.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Harter’s Hobby Shop will close its doors because the owner is retiring.

The shop has operated in Belleville since 1946. Ron Bayer of Swansea has worked there since 1950 and owned the shop since 1959.

He tells the newspaper that he’ll take any items left over in the store to a model railroad show in St. Charles. If there’s anything left after that, he’ll donate it to charity.

In retirement, Bayer plans to work on his house, where he says there are enough projects to keep him busy for years.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com