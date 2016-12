× Man dies in Brighton, IL house fire

BRIGHTON, IL (KPLR)- The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire in Macoupin County. The fire broke out early Sunday morning in the garage of a home on Brighton Bunker Hill Road in Brighton, Illinois.

The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Thomas Vernatti. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and an autopsy on the victim’s body is scheduled for Monday.