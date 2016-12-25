× Missouri student pulls rare feat: Perfect ACT, SAT scores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (AP) – A southeast Missouri high school senior has pulled off a rare feat: Perfect scores on both SAT and ACT exams.

Amy Dai is a senior at Cape Girardeau Central High School. In preparation for attending college, she scored a perfect 36 on her ACT and a 2,400 on the SAT. For good measure, she also scored a perfect 1,520 on her PSAT, a pre-test for the SAT.

It’s unclear how many people have scored top scores on both. Neither the ACT nor College Board, the company that administers the SAT, track that.

Central High principal Chris Kase told the Southeast Missourian that a couple of students have scored 36s on their ACTs, but he’s not aware of anyone scoring perfect on both tests.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com