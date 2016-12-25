Mystery Christmas gift revealed in Lindenwood Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It was a Christmas surprise for an entire south St. Louis neighborhood. Lindenwood Park residents now know what was inside the mystery box in front of a home at Clifton and Fyler Avenues that had been marked “Do not open till December 25th." On Sunday, the box was removed to reveal a turtle sculpture.

The new decorative art replaces a wooden turtle carved from a sycamore tree, which had to be removed due to decay. The turtle had become somewhat of a celebrity in the neighborhood.