Woman, car go missing from Maryland Heights on Christmas

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- The Maryland Heights Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman who went missing Christmas Day.

Elsie Marie Grubbs is 80 years old and lives in the 11000 block of Glenridge Drive. She is white, 5 feet 1 inch tall, with gray hair, brown eyes. A description of clothing was unavailable but she does wear glasses.

Grubbs weighs just 80 pounds after recently lost a significant amount of weight. This causes her general weakness. Grubbs has been diagnosed with early onset of Dementia and High Blood Pressure and has not taken her medication for two days.

A car is also missing. Like the one pictured, it is a light blue, 2009 Chrysler 300 bearing Missouri plates CA6A8V. It was last seen at the home on Glenridge Drive.

If you have seen Grubbs or have any information related case, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.