Affton Fire Dept demonstrates the danger of neglected Christmas trees

According the NFPA, National Fire Protection Association:
- US Fire departments responded to 210 house fires that began because of a Christmas tree between 2010 and 2014
- Although Christmas Tree fires are not common, when they do occur they tend to be more serious
- 1 in every 4 Christmas tree caused by heat source placed to close to the tree
- Keep trees at least 3 feet from fire place, space heaters and candles
- Make sure to have working smoke detectors in the home
- Be sure to turn off or unplug Christmas tree lights when you go to bed or when you leave the house
- If your tree has not been watered on a regular basis, it has as increased fire potential and should be removed from the house