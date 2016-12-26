Affton Fire Dept demonstrates the danger of neglected Christmas trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO (KTVI) - Did you know that 1 in every 4 Christmas tree fires is caused by a heat source being placed too close to the tree? And joining FOX 2 this morning to further explain how quickly a dry tree can catch fire is Private Mark Bryant and Assistant Chief Ben Waser from the Affton Fire Department.

According the NFPA, National Fire Protection Association: