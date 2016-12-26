Affton Fire Dept demonstrates the danger of neglected Christmas trees

December 26, 2016

AFFTON, MO (KTVI) - Did you know that 1 in every 4 Christmas tree fires is caused by a heat source being placed too close to the tree?  And joining FOX 2 this morning to further explain how quickly a dry tree can catch fire is Private Mark Bryant and Assistant Chief Ben Waser from the Affton Fire Department.

According the NFPA, National Fire Protection Association:

  • US Fire departments responded to 210 house fires that began because of a Christmas tree between 2010 and 2014
  • Although Christmas Tree fires are not common, when they do occur they tend to be more serious
  • 1 in every 4 Christmas tree caused by heat source placed to close to the tree
  • Keep trees at least 3 feet from fire place, space heaters and candles
  • Make sure to have working smoke detectors in the home
  • Be sure to turn off or unplug Christmas tree lights when you go to bed or when you leave the house
  • If your tree has not been watered on a regular basis, it has as increased fire potential and should be removed from the house