Aurora mall evacuated after ‘large disturbance’

AURORA, Colo. — Police are evacuating the Town Center of Aurora and closing the mall after a “large disturbance.”
Police later described it as “multiple skirmishes inside of the mall.” No customers or officers were hurt, according to Aurora police.
One witness tweeted a video showing police officers holding at least two women face-down on the ground. One of them can be heard screaming.
“Public is asked to avoid the area unless you need to pickup a family member,” police tweeted at 5:25 p.m.
Officers said they were working to clear out the parking lots at about 5:35 p.m.
Denver police were called in to help Aurora officers.
Streets around the mall were blocked by police vehicles at about 6:05 p.m.
Family members looking to pick up loved ones can enter the Town Center off of Exposition Avenue, police tweeted at about 6:30 p.m.
“The mall is closing early this evening due to a disturbance. No immediate threats exist. We will open tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” mall officials tweeted at about 6:45 p.m.