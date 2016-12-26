Aurora mall evacuated after ‘large disturbance’

AURORA, Colo. — Police are evacuating the Town Center of Aurora and closing the mall after a “large disturbance.”

#APDAlert: Large disturbance at @TCAurora.Mall is being closed and evacuated by APD. No one else is being will be permitted into the mall. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2016

Police later described it as “multiple skirmishes inside of the mall.” No customers or officers were hurt, according to Aurora police.

One witness tweeted a video showing police officers holding at least two women face-down on the ground. One of them can be heard screaming.

“Public is asked to avoid the area unless you need to pickup a family member,” police tweeted at 5:25 p.m.

Officers said they were working to clear out the parking lots at about 5:35 p.m.

Denver police were called in to help Aurora officers.

Streets around the mall were blocked by police vehicles at about 6:05 p.m.

Family members looking to pick up loved ones can enter the Town Center off of Exposition Avenue, police tweeted at about 6:30 p.m.

Seeing snapchats of large amount of people in mall running and scattering. Mall being evacuated now pic.twitter.com/xtO0LoNVPu — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) December 27, 2016

“The mall is closing early this evening due to a disturbance. No immediate threats exist. We will open tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” mall officials tweeted at about 6:45 p.m.