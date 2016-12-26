Fights break out at malls across the country, including 2 in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Note: Language in some of the videos below may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Brawls broke out at various malls across the country on Monday evening, mostly involving teens. It’s not yet known why so many broke out around the same time, or if they are at all connected.

In Connecticut, several fights broke out at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. Several hundred teens were involved in the various fights, which led to the mall being evacuated and shut down for the evening. It started near the food court with a fight of eight to 10 people, which left one police officer with minor injuries. Later in the evening, a verbal altercation involving several teens broke out at Westfarms Mall, which sits on the border of West Hartford, Farmington and New Britain. It was in the lower level center court, but was broken up by security before it escalated into a physical fight, police told FOX 61.

In Aurora, Illinois, the Fox Valley Mall was closed Monday night, as authorities try to figure out what started a brawl involving dozens of people.

A large scale "disturbance" shut down the Fox Valley Mall on the busy post-Christmas shopping day, mall security confirmed. Witnesses say the mall seemed exceptionally crowded, and there had been talk of a rumble between groups of teenage boys. It’s unclear what started the fight, but witnesses said it began at about 7:30 p.m.

“We were in the food court, and all you hear is people saying, ‘oh there’s a fight going on," said witness Desiree Dadson. “All you see is people fighting, cops coming, and handcuffed and kicked and then they stopped it.”

“It was big brawl, it was groups of people fighting.” said witness Mia Alvarez. "I saw security get scratched and a police got slapped in the face, it was all bad.”

Videos posted to Twitter show mall security intervening in skirmishes between people on multiple levels at the mall:

for any of u thirsty for the fox valley mall tea (plus megan posing with the endless line of cop cars outside😂) pic.twitter.com/9EuIAI6B6u — s̩̍a̩̍m̩̍ (@SomeTallPerson) December 27, 2016

Fox Valley Mall wildin pic.twitter.com/UU7p0Qq7Gs — Velma (@BFitman) December 27, 2016

Meanwhile, in Aurora, Colorado, FOX 61 sister station KDVR reported that the Town Center of Aurora mall as evacuated after a "large disturbance" involving "multiple skirmishes inside the mall.

In Elizabeth, New Jersey, a fight broke out at The Mills at Jersey Gardens. A loud noise was made during the melee, leading panicked shoppers to mistakenly think that shots had been fired. Eight people suffered minor injuries, according to FOX 61 sister station PIX 11 News.

Video of police running up a n #JerseyGardens mall after reports of shots fired (Via: @IamAkademiks) #iAmTv pic.twitter.com/j5eqwhfunN — iAmTv (@iam_tv16) December 27, 2016

Also, FOX 61 sister station FOX 8 Cleveland reports that the Beachwood Mall in Beachwood, Ohio, was placed on lockdown due to a disturbance in the food court.

smh they was shooting in Beachwood Mall (Cleveland) pic.twitter.com/I8TjjsUPZB — 🎼 ONG BIG SHANE© 💨 (@BigShane337) December 27, 2016

And in Fayetteville, North Carolina, police reported on Facebook that there was a "large disturbance" in the food court at Cross Creek Mall. There were reports of shots being fired, but they appeared to be false. Several teenagers were involved in a fight though, and the fight quickly grew, leading to the mall to evacuate and shut down.

Idiots at Cross Creek Mall./RT @BishoptheDon_: bro my first day back to fayetteville and they getting down pic.twitter.com/GaTytfCcgq — tomdawg09 (@tomdawg09) December 26, 2016

Also, Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas, was put on lockdown due to an incident at the mall. Videos appear to show some type of brawl.

Police say no one was injured.