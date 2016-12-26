× Ohio police confirms lockdown at Beachwood Mall

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Police sources tell Fox 8 that Beachwood Mall is on lockdown.

The source also said that some shoppers are “hiding” in dressing rooms, but there are no reports of injuries thus far. Police on the scene tell Fox 8 News that reports of a gunman are not true.

Beachwood police confirmed that they have responded to the mall for a “disturbance” Monday evening. A police source told the Fox 8 I-Team that it started in the food court, which sent people “screaming” out of the mall.

Further details have not yet been released.