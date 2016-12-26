pet-of-the-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) - Meet Trisha! She is a two-year-old terrier mix who came to the Metro East Humane Society as an unclaimed stray. She is a wonderful girl who loves to cuddle, play, and give kisses and she does very well with other dogs and cats. MEHS believes that she is almost potty trained.

If you are interested in learning more about Trisha, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

One last reminder, adult cat adoptions are only $25 the month of December!

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!