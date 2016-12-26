Thieves break-in, steal presents from elderly woman on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI) – Fairview Heights police are investigating a case that left an elderly woman shocked and shaken.

Police are looking for three men who are responsible for a home invasion on Christmas Eve.

The break-in happened just after 11p.m. Saturday night while a woman in her 80s was getting ready for Christmas mass at her home at the 200 block of Debra Drive. The men entered the home and one of them forced the victim into the pantry at gunpoint. The men stole gifts from under the Christmas tree.

It was the only house in the neighborhood hit by the criminals over the holiday weekend. Authorities have urged the public to double-check door locks and contact trusted neighbors whenever they plan to leave town.