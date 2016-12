× Baby born on Interstate 64 in west county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A mother and newborn are being treated at a local hospital after the woman delivered the baby Tuesday on the shoulder of Interstate 64.

According to the West County Fire & EMS, the birth occurred on eastbound I-64 just after S. Mason Road.

The mother was said to be at full-term and healthy. A doula was present at the time of birth.