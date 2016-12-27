Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Wednesday…December 28, 2016

High pressure drifts to the east today as a cold front works in from the north…ahead of the front most of the day…so lets look for partly sunny skies and temps in the low 50’s…the front comes by dry. Late Wednesday night and Thursday…lots of sunshine…colder(nothing extreme) but very windy…gusty winds…highs low 40’s…the winds will make it feel colder during the day. Quiet Friday…Saturday…lots of clouds with a little spotty rain…very limited…maybe a wet snowflake. Quiet Saturday night and Sunday…a better shot of rain rolling in Sunday night and Monday.No big cold, no big warmth and no big storms in sight.