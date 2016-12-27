De-escalation centers already saving lives in weeks since opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Greater Ville neighborhood Monday night after receiving calls about a shooting.

Police arrived in the 4000 block of Lexington Street just before 10 p.m. and found a man in his 20s lying dead in the street.

It’s a scenario James Clark with Better Family Life and volunteers are trying to change. Ten conflict resolution specialists passed out fliers at Natural Bridge Road and Kingshighway Boulevard on Tuesday to let people know they can help resolve conflict in their neighborhoods.

Clark said since the four de-escalation centers opened December 6 in north county, north city, midtown, and south city, at least five lives have been saved. In some cases, the people involved were recently been engaged in gun battles.

As we enter the new year, Clark said you’ll see more cutting edge solutions to a problem that’s plaguing communities across the country.