WILDWOOD, MO (KTVI) – Investigators in St. Louis County are searching for a fire vehicle that was stolen Tuesday night in Wildwood.

The vehicle, a white Dodge pickup truck, belonged to the Metro West Fire Protection District.

The St. Louis County Police Department was notified of the vehicle theft just before 10 p.m.

The Metro West Fire Protection District serves Ballwin, Ellisville, and Wildwood, as well as parts of Castlewood, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Sherman, Winchester, and unincorporated St. Louis County.