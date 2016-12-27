First responders canvas Spanish Lake to hand out smoke detectors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, MO (KTVI) – A deadly house fire in north St. Louis County last week inspired an effort to keep people safe in the same neighborhood.

Herman Williams, 64, died inside his home in Spanish Lake on Thursday morning. The Spanish Lake Fire Protection District teamed with the American Red Cross to try and make sure it doesn't happen again.

According to the American Red Cross, having even one working smoke detector cuts the risk of dying in a home fire in half. The first-time joint effort with its Spanish Lake partners provided helpful reminders.

Fox 2 / KPLR 11 photojournalist Brian Ledford has the story of first responders going door-to-door to help residents stay safe and keep their peace of mind, one alarm at a time.