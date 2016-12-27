Guidester.com makes travel planning less stressful, more personal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – If you are planning a vacation, it helps to be familiar with the destination before you arrive. Then you’ll want to check out Guidester.com. Creator Jack Baumann hopes to make the process of planning trips as stress-free as possible.

Guidester provides a solution for people overwhelmed with travel planning, those seeking a personal solution, and those that want to ensure the ultimate experience on their vacation. By answering a simple series of questions, Guidester’s travel experts create customized and personalized guidebooks for travelers looking to maximize their vacation experience. Different from an app, which can be out of date, this personal service ensures timely, current, and personalized travel information.

Website: Guidester.com